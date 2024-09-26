GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State govt. planning to cancel 12 lakh BPL cards in Karnataka, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

Published - September 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, on Thursday, September 26, claimed that the State government is planning to cancel 12 lakh BPL cards across Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi Mr. Poojary said that the government’s move to cancel the BJP cards will affect poor families.

He alleged that the scanning facility has stopped in 14 government hospitals across the State. It reflects the quality of administration of the government.

Mr. Poojary said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign if the investigation into the MUDA scam is to be conducted fairly and transparently. If Mr. Siddaramaiah does not resign, the BJP will chalk out its future course of action. The State president of the party will decide on the same.

Published - September 26, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.