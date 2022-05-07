State Govt. notifies 3.3 lakh hectares of land as deemed forest

It is down from 9.94 lakh hectares earlier

The State Government has notified a total of 3.3 lakh hectares of land in the State as deemed forest.

The notification dated May 5 by the Under Secretary to Department of Forest Environment and Ecology, M. Satyavati, states that the total land includes 2.21 lakh hectares of deemed forest land identified by the Reconstituted Expert Committee-No.1 and 1.08 lakh hectares of land which was not included by the expert committee but meets the local requirements for calling it as forest.

Releasing copies of the notification in Udupi, Minister of Minister for Forest, Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti said the earlier expert committee had identified 9.94 lakh hectares as deemed forest land. As these lands included farm lands and revenue lands, the expert committee was reconstituted to have a fresh look on deemed forest.

“Ultimately we have decided to retain 3.30 lakh hectares of deemed forest. The remaining 6 lakh hectares will be declassified and given to revenue department,” Mr. Katti said. The State Government can allot the declassified land to persons who have been illegally cultivating on the Government land. The declassified land can also be used for building hospitals, schools, and other public utility infrastructure.

The Forest Department is committed to further greening of the 3.3 lakh hectares of deemed forest land, he said.

As per the notification, highest of 52,900 hectares of deemed forest is in Chikkamagaluru district, followed by 36,968 hectares in Shivamogga district, 32,958 hectares in Mandya, 20,016 hectares in Chickballapur, 18,091 hectares in Hassan, 16,954 hectares in Bidar, 13,388 hectares in Tumakuru, 13,302 hectares in Koppal, 12,832 hectares in Kalaburagi, 12,181 hectares in Dakshina Kannada, 12,135 hectares in Ballari district, and 10,769 hectares in Udupi district. The least extent of deemed forest is 317 hectares in Bagalkot district, followed by 325 hectares in Vijayapura, 420 hectares in Gadag, and 497 hectares in Dharwad district.

As much as 2,166 hectares of land in Bengaluru, 3,416 hectares in Bengaluru Rural, 3,389 hectares in Ramanagaram, and 6,430 hectares in Mysuru district has been declared as deemed forest.