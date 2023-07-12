ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. not taking Jain monk’s murder seriously: BJP

July 12, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada district BJP spokesperson Jagadish Shenava speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the State government has not taken the murder of Jain seer Acharya Kamakumara Nandi of Hirekodi Ashram in Belagavi district seriously, the BJP is demanding a CBI probe into it, said BJP district spokesperson Jagadish Shenva here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Shenva said the State police are investigating the case in a casual way by treating it as a routine murder case. Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who visited the place of incident, deliberately tried to hide the name of the second accused person.

“This gives an impression that the government is putting pressure on local police and shielding accused persons involved in this barbaric act. Hence we are demanding CBI investigation to lend seriousness to the murder of the monk from minority Jain community,” he said.

