State govt. holding talks with Union government over introducing digital stamp, says Revenue Minister

December 12, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The State government is in talks with the Union government over introducing digital stamp or digital mode of stamp to plug revenue leakage, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Speaking after introducing the The Karnataka Stamp (Amendment Bill), 2023, which the Council approved on the day, the Minister said that plugging the revenue leakage is also the priority of his department. The Minister said that he will share further details on the digital mode of stamp in the coming days.

Mr. Gowda said that the Bill introduced in the Council, after it was passed in the Assembly, proposes to hike the stamp duty of 30 non-registrable (like rental agreement, service contract and whose registration is optional) sub-articles. The stamp duty of those articles had not been revised for long, some since 1994 onwards. Their revision may result in an increase of annual revenue of between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore to the government as registration of those articles is optional.

