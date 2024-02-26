State govt. diverting funds meant for welfare of SCs, STs to guarantee schemes, alleges BJP

February 26, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP staged a protest in front of mini Vidhana Soudha here on Monday alleging that the Congress-led State government has diverted ₹11,000 crore meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to implement guarantee schemes.

Speaking on the occasion Satish Kumpala, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP, alleged that the Congress government is following an anti-Dalit policy. It has cheated the Dalits by diverting the fund.

Mr. Kumpala said that Ministers Priyanka Kharge and H.C. Mahadevappa too are not questioning the government on the same. They have lost their voice in the government.

The president alleged that the government is not sparing funds for development projects in the State. On the other hand, guarantee schemes too are not being implemented properly.

