State government urged to remove illegal pumpsets along TLBC

07 July 2020 09:33 IST

‘Influential persons have installed them’

Chamaras Malipatil and Raghvendra Kushtagi, farmer leaders, have urged the State government to remove pumpsets illegally connected to the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal, before releasing water from the Tungabhadra dam.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Monday, both leaders said that some influential persons in the achhkat areas in Raichur and Koppal districts have installed illegal pumpsets to draw water from the canal to irrigate their land.

They said that tail-end farmers in Manvi and some parts of Raichur taluk will not get water for irrigating their dry land due to the illegal connections in the upper reaches as a result of which, crops in these areas will face the threat of withering away.

Therefore, the government should take immediate action to remove all illegal pumpsets and ensure proper water supply in the tail-end areas, they added.

Mr. Patil and Mr. Kushtagi demanded that the government ask officials of the departments concerned to supervise the project to modernise the Narayanpur Right Bank Canal and ensure proper and quality work as there are allegations of irregularities.

Farmers organisations have already taken up these issues and will stage agitations if the government did not fulfill their demands, they said.