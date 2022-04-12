‘State Government maintaining law and order efficiently’

It has taken strong and unbiased action to restore order, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday that the BJP Government is maintaining law and order and social harmony efficiently in the State. The Government has been taking strong and unbiased action to maintain order, he said.

Speaking to presspersons, the Chief Minister said that whenever there was a law and order issue, the State Government had dealt with it sternly to restore order.

Replying to a question on the ban on non-Hindus doing business near temple premises and the activities of some outfits which could tarnish his own image, Mr. Bommai said: “A few untoward incidents have happened starting from the coastal region. The Government has taken tough measures against those elements and outfits that incited communal passions. The Government has taken action without any bias in the recent incidents of an attack on a water melon vendor, in a murder in Shivamogga and in the incidents in Kolar.”

To another question whether the party will fight the elections on the issue of Hindutva or the development report card of the State Government, the Chief Minister said that it will be based on the development works. “Welfare of fishermen, community development, tourism development, industrialisation and the hard work of our workers will help the party do well in the hustings,” he said.