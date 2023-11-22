State government has lost credibility in six months, failed to track drought situation: Vijayendra

November 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Accusing the State government of failing to tackle the drought situation effectively, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president B.Y. Vijayendra said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Ministers are spending lavishly for their own comforts instead of attending to the woes of people.

Addressing party workers during his maiden visit to Mangaluru after taking over as president, Mr. Vijayendra said so far none of the district In charge Ministers have toured their districts and reviewed the drought situation.

“Instead of addressing the drought situation, Mr. Siddaramaiah is spending lavishly on furnishing his house, while the Ministers are buying high-end vehicles for their use.”

The government is not serious enough about addressing problems of farmers. The Congress is more keen on appointing legislators and other party workers as heads of different boards and corporations, he said.

The Congress government, he said, has lost popularity in the first six months of its rule in the State. The government is just blaming the Central government while not taking any concrete steps to mitigate drought situation. “We (the party members) have toured the State to understand problems of farmers,” he said.

Assuring of devoting all his time for the growth of the party and bringing it back to power in the State, Mr. Vijendra asked party workers to work for the victory of the candidates in the ensuing Parliament election. “We will win all the 28 seats this time,” he said and added: “Nobody can prevent Narendra Modi from becoming Prime Minister for the third term.”

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, accused the Congress government of indulging in corrupt practices. “This (Congress) government is now 80% government,” he said while referring to allegation of the Congress that the earlier BJP government was “40% government”.

Mr. Kateel said he will work with Mr. Vijayendra and other party leaders to make Karnataka as the strong forte of the BJP. The party will not allow the government to victimise right-wing activists by invoking of externment and other harsh preventive detention measures, he said.

BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri also spoke. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Moodbidri MLA Umanath A Kotian, Bantwal MLA U. Rajesh Naik, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja and Sullia MLA Bhagirathi Murulya were present.