State favours experiential tourism along Karnataka coast: Tourism Director

While asking for constructive suggestions by stakeholders for the effective implementation of coastal tourism and other aspects of State Tourism Policy, Tourism Director K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday said the State is focusing on giving good experiences to tourists. The youth favour positive and experiential tourism, he said.

Dr. Rajendra was speaking at ‘Connect 2024’ an interactive session on travel, tourism and hospitality stakeholders of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, organised by Karnataka Tourism Society.

Dr. Rajendra said the new tourism policy aims at improving coastal tourism. “We will accept constructive suggestions for effective implementation of the policy,” he said. The department, in consultation with district authorities, has taken up the task of mapping all tourism-potential areas in the coast by mentioning permissible and non-permissible activities in those areas. The State is considering having shacks on beaches. It is also keen on tying up with healthcare institutions to promote medical tourism. It will also open facilitation centre, which will help stakeholders get clearances for tourism development initiatives.

He called upon stakeholders of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi to participate in travel expos such as Karnataka International Travel Festival, which will be held in February 2025, and showcase the tourism potential of the region.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said the district has been selected for the Union government scheme for sustainable development of beaches. An amount of ₹10 crore has been sanctioned. There is a marked increase in footfall to beaches and other tourist places in Udupi. In 2023, nearly 23 lakh footfall was recorded at St. Mary’s Island. The district is working to promote rain tourism and also cultural events like Kesar Gadde Oota’ (run in slushy field) and ‘Bhootaradhane’ (spirit worship). Work will be taken up to improve narrow roads leading to beaches and providing basic facilities like toilets and rest houses, she said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said orders have been passed to allow the operation of outlets till 1 a.m. in Mangaluru. A website has been created to showcase tourist areas in Dakshina Kannada, which stakeholders can update. Surfing and other adventure activities were being promoted. he said.

Hotelier Nishant Suvarna said the destination wedding concept can be promoted by allowing weddings on beaches. Manohar Shetty from Udupi asked government to explore fishing tourism under which tourists will be engaged in fishing for a day. Mr. Shetty expressed need of helicopter service between Udupi and Karwar.

