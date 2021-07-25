State BJP chief congratulates Yediyurappa

Congratulating Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on completing two years as Chief Minister, State BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that he will proceeded to New Delhi on Monday and not take part in the party celebrations in Bengaluru.

“I congratulate Mr. Yediyurappa on effectively governing the State for two years under trying circumstances. I will proceed to New Delhi to attend Lok Sabha proceedings and will not be in Bengaluru tomorrow,” he told reporters, after his visit to a private hospital here where senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes is being treated.

Stating that he was not aware of a statement by Mr. Yediyurappa that he is likely to receive a message from the party high command by Monday afternoon, Mr. Kateel said, “I do not know in what context he has said it. I am not aware of any such development.”

Asked about Mr. Yediyurappa’s statement that he is ready to resign if the national leadership asks him to, Mr. Kateel said this is the message sent by a senior party leader like Mr. Yediyurappa to the cadre that they are all bound by the directions of the party’s national leadership.