State award for social service presented to S. Janardhana

S. Janardhana, a retired lecturer and former president of Maravanthe Gram Panchayat in Udupi district, was conferred the State-level Award for social service in Bengaluru on Friday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the award to Mr. Janardhana during the World Senior Citizens’ Day celebrations organised by the Department for Welfare of the Disabled and Empowerment of Senior Citizens at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

Speaking after presenting the awards, Mr. Bommai said the government, society, system and family, the four pillars, should support senior citizens. Senior citizens should look after their health, both physical and mental. They are oceans of experience and the government as well as society should make use of their experience, he said. The Department confers awards to senior citizens who have rendered excellent service to society various fields every year and has chosen 10 personalities this year.

After retiring as a lecturer in English with the PU education department, Mr. Janardhana engaged in social service and became a member of the Maravanthe GP, his village. Not stopping at this, he went on to utilise his knowledge and experience to improve rural life and was a resource person to train rural local body members under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. He is considered an authority on Panchayat Raj subject.