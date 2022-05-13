Start-up founded by MAHE students selected to compete for Hult Prize 2022

Amigo, a start-up founded by four students of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, has been selected for the Hult Prize Global Accelerator Competition 2022 in Boston, the U.S.

Amigo is one of the 16 start-ups which has been selected from 50,000-plus applications from 100-plus countries and will be representing South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal) on the global stage to compete for the prize of $1 million in seed capital, according to a release from MAHE.

The Global Accelerator is the final step before reaching the finals of the Hult Prize competition. The top 16 teams go to Boston and will be immersed in an intensive, six-week programme which aims to refine and build upon each team’s social venture. Student entrepreneurs will be introduced to crucial business concepts such as design thinking and work hand-in-hand with Hult Prize staff and experts to take their social venture to the next level. At the conclusion of this stage of the competition, six teams are selected to move on to the flobal finals in September, where they pitch their startup to a panel of judges in New York.

The 2022 global finals will be held at the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting, with the former President Bill Clinton presenting the award and delivering a keynote speech, the release said.

Founded by Arko Chattopadhyay, Enrique Ferrao, both B.Tech in Mechatronics; Pranav Reddy, B.Tech, and Priyanshu Gupta, B.Tech in ECE, Amigo helps people have online therapy sessions with verified and trained therapists from across India in 10-plus regional languages at prices starting at as low as ₹499.

It is a part of Razorpay Rize and NASSCOM 10000 Startups. They also help businesses through their employee well-being and HR guidance services. Currently, they are building a full-stack ecosystem that offers online therapy and helps therapists monitor users’ progress between sessions.

Speaking on the occasion Anil Rana, Director, MIT, said: “The MIT has always encouraged students to hone their entrepreneurial skills and Amigo is an excellent example of that. Through their dedication and hard work, they have brought the conversation around mental health to the forefront.”