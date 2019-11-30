‘Start a home to take care of patients without relatives’

District in-charge Secretary Maheshwar Rao said on Friday that a home should be started here with the help of the Department of Women and Child Welfare to take care of patients without any relatives who get admitted to government hospitals in Udupi district. He was chairing a review meeting of officers at the District Offices Complex here.

Earlier, District Surgeon Madhusudhan Nayak said that many social workers and other people admitted patients without any relatives. Later, after recovery, there was no one to take them back. They could not be kept in the hospital because of lack of space, he said.

To this, Mr. Rao said that such patients should be compulsorily admitted to the proposed home. This home could be financed by funds from the District Treasury also, he said.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh said that the District Government Hospital here still functioned like a taluk-level hospital and it should be upgraded to a district-level hospital.

Mr. Rao promised to take up this matter with the departments concerned in Bengaluru and directed the District Surgeon to provide him with figures of inpatients and outpatients who sought treatment at the District Government Hospital. Mr. Rao directed the officers to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria. Awareness programmes should be conducted in schools and colleges and also targetted at the general public, he said. He also sought a report on the utilisation of equipment at all primary health centres and government hospitals in the district.

All district-level officers should visit all anganwadis in the district at least once a week and check the quality of food being served there, cleanliness and other related matters, and submit a report on it, he said.

He directed the District Women and Child Welfare Officer to prepare a check-list of the items the officers would have to check during their inspection of anganwadis. Steps should be taken to see that pregnant women and children do not suffer from malnourishment, he said.

On the problems related to national highways in the district, delay in the construction of a flyover in Kundapur and an underpass at Koteshwar on NH 66, Mr. Rao said that he would take up the matter with the higher officers of National Highways Authority of India. He would also bring the issue of lack of FASTags in required quantity to the notice of these officers, he said.