Stage set for maiden journey on Vistadome coaches

Mangaluru

11 July 2021 01:09 IST

They arrived at Mangaluru Junction from Bengaluru on Saturday

The stage is set for the flagging off of two Vistadome coaches, the first in South India, to be attached to Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur day train services, at Mangaluru Junction on Sunday with the arrival of two coaches here.

Painted in blue and grey on the exterior, the coaches were the centre of attraction at Mangaluru Junction on Saturday.

Officials and employees undertook a thorough inspection of the coaches.

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and MP and State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel are scheduled to flag off the services at a small ceremony at 9 a.m.

Both the coaches are fully booked for their maiden journey while 36 seats were available for their maiden journey from Yeshwantpur on Monday on Train No. 06211 Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly express special that short-terminates at Mangaluru Junction.

While the coaches are fitted with state-of-the-art equipment including reclining and rotating seats, rotation of the seats involves both the seats. A single seat cannot be rotated, said an official. The seats could be rotated in a pair by 180 degrees, either facing the windows or facing the aisle. Reclining was available for individual seats. Apart from using the coaches to savour natural beauty during the journey, they could also be used for a gettogether or meetings when the seats are rotated facing the aisle, he felt.

The day trains, comprising two tri-weekly and one weekly services, depart Mangaluru Junction at 11.30 a.m. every day, except on Sunday when the weekly express leaves at 9.15 a.m. to reach Yeshwantpur at 8.20 p.m. and the Sunday service at 8.05 p.m. All these services leave Yeshwantpur at 7 a.m. every day to reach Mangaluru Junction at 5 p.m.