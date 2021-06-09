Staff resort to snap strike at hospital

Some doctors and nurses of the Government Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi resorted to a snap strike on Wednesday demanding salary for the last three months.

It disrupted medical services in the hospital for about an hour. They withdrew the strike after the district administration intervened and assured them of looking into their demands.

The hospital is built and managed by NRI entrepreneur B.R. Shetty and staff members appointed by Dr. Shetty’s firm, BR Life Company, resorted to the strike. However, government-deputed doctors such as gynaecologists, anaesthetists, and paediatricians were on duty as usual.

Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushan Udupa said that staff deputed by the government under the National Health Mission (NHM) ensured that there was minimum inconvenience to patients.

Sources said that some staff members have not been paid salary because the government owes about ₹30 crore to BR Life Company for providing treatment to patients under Ayushman Bharat–Arogya Karnataka Scheme.