Staff of transport corporations to get their pending December salary in four days, says Savadi

Mangaluru

30 January 2021 21:42 IST

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said here on Saturday that the employees of State transport corporations will get their pending salary for December in the next three or four days.

Speaking to presspersons after his visit to the district BJP office, the Minister said that the employees had been given half of their salary for December. The balance will be released shortly. They will be given the full salary for January, he said.

Mr. Savadi said that ever since the lockdown last year the transport department gave 1.3 lakh employees of the corporations their full salary till November, 2020. The government totally released ₹1,760 crore to the department towards the salary of its employees.

In the initial two months of the lockdown none of the corporations operated their buses suffering huge loss. Then the government initially released ₹650 crores to pay the salary of employees. Later, the salary amount released was shared in the ratio of 75 (government): 25 (by corporations).

Earlier, while addressing the party workers the Minister said that after the impact of COVID-19 last year the economy in the State is slowly recovering. With this he hoped that the financial condition of the government will improve.