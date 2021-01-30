Staff of transport corporations to get their pending December salary in four days, says Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said here on Saturday that the employees of State transport corporations will get their pending salary for December in the next three or four days.
Speaking to presspersons after his visit to the district BJP office, the Minister said that the employees had been given half of their salary for December. The balance will be released shortly. They will be given the full salary for January, he said.
Mr. Savadi said that ever since the lockdown last year the transport department gave 1.3 lakh employees of the corporations their full salary till November, 2020. The government totally released ₹1,760 crore to the department towards the salary of its employees.
In the initial two months of the lockdown none of the corporations operated their buses suffering huge loss. Then the government initially released ₹650 crores to pay the salary of employees. Later, the salary amount released was shared in the ratio of 75 (government): 25 (by corporations).
Earlier, while addressing the party workers the Minister said that after the impact of COVID-19 last year the economy in the State is slowly recovering. With this he hoped that the financial condition of the government will improve.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath