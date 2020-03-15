Staff in pvt. hospitals to get masks by Tuesday

Medical professionals from private hospitals and private medical colleges in Dakshina Kannada will be supplied quality masks to handle COVID-19 cases by Tuesday, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting on measures taken, the Minister said authorities of hospitals have said that doctors and nurses required quality masks, The government will supply it within three days.

Naveenchandra Kulal, district disease surveillance officer, told the meeting that of the 27 samples of throat swabs sent for analysis, 17 have tested negative for COVID-19. Reports of 10 samples are awaited. There is no confirmed case in the district.

He said that in addition to Government Wenlock Hospital, 80 beds in ESI hospital had been made available for treating cases in isolation. In total, 180 beds, including in private hospitals, are available now in the district for treating patients in isolation.

H.R. Rajeshwaridevi, Superintendent of Wenlock Hospital, said that presently the hospital has a 10-bed isolation ward, six beds for treating confirmed cases, and three for treating critical patients.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, asked the Deputy Commissioner to seek daily status reports from private hospitals.