St. Thomas School centenary tomorrow

February 18, 2022 00:00 IST

St. Thomas Kannada Medium Aided Higher Primary School in Alangar, near Moodbidri, will organise centenary celebrations on its campus on Saturday. Supreme Court Judge Abdul Nazeer, an alumnus of the school, is likely to attend the event.

The school, which, at present, has 143 students, was established in 1921 owing to the efforts of Fr. Faustin Courti and witnessed progress during Fr. Elias D’souza’s correspondentship in 1929.

It was in 1952 that the school was elevated as a higher primary school. Many students of this school have made a mark in different fields.

Apart from Mr. Nazeer, the other notable alumni of the school include Bishop of Shimoga Diocese Rev. Francis Serrao, who is also attending the centenary celebrations.

Talking to reporters, school correspondent Walter D’Souza said that as part of the centenary celebrations, the management has taken up renovation of the school building roof at a cost of ₹10 lakh. A Honorary Teachers Fund of ₹40 lakh is being set up for meeting the salaries of teachers of the school. It is also setting aside ₹10 lakh each towards funding higher education costs of talented poor students, for construction of centenary playground, construction of centenary memorial open air stage and laying interlock tiles for the approach road to the school.

Mr. D’Souza said that Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul D’Sozua will preside over the centenary celebrations programme.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, the former MLA K. Abhayachandra Jain, Chairman of Christian Development Board Joylus D’Souza, Secretary of Catholic Board of Education Rev. Fr. Antony Shera, Chief Catholic Parish Priest of Moodbidri Circle Fr. Paul Sequeira and Head Priest of Alangar Badaga Mahalingeshwar Temple Eshwar Bhat will participate in the programme, he said.