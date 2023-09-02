HamberMenu
St. Joseph Service Centre opens BPCL’s electric charging station at Jeppu

September 02, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BPCL’s first electric charging station that was inaugurated in Jeppu on Saturday.

BPCL’s first electric charging station that was inaugurated in Jeppu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha and Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s territory manager Amol Bhosale inaugurated BPCL’s first electric charging station of the city at St. Joseph Service Centre on Saturday in Jeppu, Mangaluru.

Blessing the occasion, Rev. Saldanha emphasised the significance of transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources.

He stated, “We see the climatic change taking a big toll. We are partially responsible for burning fossil fuel. To achieve zero emissions, here is a chance to use electric energy, an alternative source.”

Mr. Bhosale said, “Electric charging is the new alternative for fuel in the market. The future of fuelling in any country is electric charging.”

He also said, “The petroleum minister has said India will be free of emissions by 2050, which will be a challenging target.”

He said the electric charging station will pave the way for this particular government initiative and contribute to a cleaner India.

St. Joseph Service Centre has been in the petroleum products business for over a decade, and the electric charging station by BPCL is the first of its kind in Mangaluru. The centre set up the station within a record time, Mr. Bhosale added.

The centre said the initiative aligns with the global push towards cleaner energy sources and reinforces the commitment of both BPCL and St Joseph Service Centre to environmental responsibility. The charging station is now open to the public.

