St. Joseph Engineering College student wins first place in national junior powerlifting championship

The Hindu Bureau April 26, 2022 17:48 IST

Aren Joy Fernandes set national records in Squat 230 kg and Dead Lift 283 kg amassing a total weight of 653 kg at the national junior powerlifting championship held in Alappuzha, Kerala

St. Joseph Engineering College at Vamanjur near Mangaluru

Aren Joy Fernandes set national records in Squat 230 kg and Dead Lift 283 kg amassing a total weight of 653 kg at the national junior powerlifting championship held in Alappuzha, Kerala

Aren Joy Fernandes, a third-year student of Electronics and Communication Engineering at St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), Mangaluru, won first place in the National Junior Classic Powerlifting Championship held at Alappuzha in Kerala. He set national records in Squat 230 kg and Dead Lift 283 kg amassing a total weight of 653 kg. Alongside re-writing three national records, he also did a 140 kg Bench Press during the event held from April 9 to April 13. Mr. Fernandes entered sports at a very young age. He has six gold, three silver and two silver medals to his credit in various State, National and International level championships. In 2019, Mr. Fernandes won a gold medal at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship held in Kazakhstan. In 2021, he represented India, and secured sixth place in the World Junior Classic Powerlifting Championship held at Halmstad in Sweden.



Our code of editorial values