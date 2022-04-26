St. Joseph Engineering College student wins first place in national junior powerlifting championship
Aren Joy Fernandes set national records in Squat 230 kg and Dead Lift 283 kg amassing a total weight of 653 kg at the national junior powerlifting championship held in Alappuzha, Kerala
Aren Joy Fernandes, a third-year student of Electronics and Communication Engineering at St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), Mangaluru, won first place in the National Junior Classic Powerlifting Championship held at Alappuzha in Kerala.
He set national records in Squat 230 kg and Dead Lift 283 kg amassing a total weight of 653 kg. Alongside re-writing three national records, he also did a 140 kg Bench Press during the event held from April 9 to April 13.
Mr. Fernandes entered sports at a very young age. He has six gold, three silver and two silver medals to his credit in various State, National and International level championships.
In 2019, Mr. Fernandes won a gold medal at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship held in Kazakhstan. In 2021, he represented India, and secured sixth place in the World Junior Classic Powerlifting Championship held at Halmstad in Sweden.
