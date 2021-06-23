St. Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru conferred autonomy status

It will help the institution design curricula in alignment with needs of industry

The Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi, has notified grant of autonomous status to St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), Mangaluru, from the 2021-22 academic year. This status will be valid for nine years.

This engineering college, which is functioning for the last 19 years, is the first engineering institution from Dakshina Kannada to get the autonomous status, said SJEC Principal Rio D’Souza on Wednesday.

Mr. D’Souza said an expert team from the University Grants Commission visited the institution in the last week of November 2020, followed by grant of autonomous status to the institution.

Autonomy status, Mr. D’Souza said, will help the institution design curricula by recognising the needs of industry. The college will offer elective courses of choice, collaborate with foreign universities and conduct continuous assessment of its students. The outcome-based education followed by the institution has led to four B.E. programmes of the college getting accredited by the National Board of Accreditation. The college was awarded A+ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council in February 2021.

As many as 2,500 students are enrolled in the institution. Apart from good infrastructure, the institution has incubation facilities to encourage innovation and build entrepreneurship skills. The institution is also nurturing the cultural and sports talent of students, he said.