St. Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru selected for setting up IDEA laboratory

The IDEA Laboratory aims to make engineering students more imaginative and creative in addition to imbibing skills of critical thinking, problem-solving, design thinking, collaboration, communication and life-long learning

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has selected St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), Mangaluru for establishing its Idea Development, Evaluation and Application (IDEA) Laboratory.

The AICTE has selected 49 institutions across India for this project. SJEC is among five colleges selected in Karnataka for setting up the laboratory.

The IDEA Laboratory is aimed at encouraging students to apply science, technology, engineering and mathematics fundamentals towards enhanced hands-on experience, practical learning and product visualisation. The aim is to make engineering students more imaginative and creative in addition to imbibing skills of critical thinking, problem-solving, design thinking, collaboration, communication and life-long learning.

The laboratory should have 5,000 sq.ft. area equipped with advanced machinery, tools, and mechanisms to support the translation of an idea to prototype development or solution of a problem, the college said in a release on Monday.

The duration of the project will be two years and the total cost for establishing the laboratory will be ₹1.10 crore. The AICTE will provide approximately 40% of the total project cost while the rest will have to be borne by the institute, including sponsorship from industry partners. Beyond two years, the institute is expected to spend another ₹40 lakh to sustain the laboratory.

SJEC is among 255 institutes in India to have received approval from the government for implementing the National Innovation and Start-up Policy (NISP), the release added.

The college already has an Innovation Centre under the New Age Innovation Network (NAIN) programme of the Karnataka government.