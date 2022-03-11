St. Joseph Engineering College bags three ranks
St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC), Mangaluru, has bagged three ranks in the final university level examinations conducted by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, for the academic year 2020-21.
In the undergraduate section, Sheik Mohammad Zunain secured the fourth rank in Civil Engineering by scoring a CGPA of 9.46. Varun M. secured the ninth rank in Mechanical Engineering with a CGPA of 9.35.
Sushmitha secured the eighth rank in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) by scoring a CGPA of 9.18.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented the degrees to meritorious students at the 21st annual convocation of the VTU held in Belagavi on Thursday, a release from the college said.
