St. Aloysius PU College felicitates achievers

Published - June 24, 2024 07:33 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

St. Aloysius Pre-University College felicitated achievers of its II PU 2022-24 batch, who passed out in good numbers bringing 99.51% results in the board exams of 2024, on the college premises recently.

Three outstanding achievers, K. Maanav Ganapathy, topper in Science, Chiraksha Kulal, topper in Commerce, and Pragathi Rao Baneri, topper in Arts spoke about their journey and experience in the college. Later, a felicitation programme was conducted to honour 1,036 distinction holders.

Chief guest Vinrose Jaipal Pinto, a college alumnus, told the students that they are in a crucial transition stage and from where they should be able to take up their decisions by facing the challenges ahead. He said, “What you achieve is not important, but what people think and feel about you is important. Therefore, always work towards becoming a better human being.“

College Principal Fr. Clifford Sequeira, Rector of St. Aloysius institutions Fr. Melwin Pinto, finance officer Fr. Pradeep Sequeira, Campus Minister Fr. Anthony Derrick and others were present.

