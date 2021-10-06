St. Aloysius postpones naming garden after objection

MANGALURU

06 October 2021 23:40 IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal and the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad have questioned St. Aloysius (Autonomous) College over naming a garden on the latter’s Kotekar Beeri campus after deceased activist Stan Swamy.

Talking to reporters, VHP Mangaluru divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that the deceased activist was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in the Elgar Parishad/Bhima Koregaon case. It filed a charge-sheet against the deceased activist under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for what was said his links with Maoists and also, conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We will not allow St. Aloysius to name a garden after such a controversial figure,” he said.

Mangaluru Prantha Upadyaksha of Hindu Jagarana Vedike Kishore Kumar said that the educational institution, which has a reputation, should stay away from controversial issues and name places after leaders such as George Fernandes and Oscar Fernandes who have made contributions to the region’s development.

Meanwhile, St. Aloysius College has postponed a function to name the garden scheduled on Thursday.