St. Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru and Little Rock School, Brahmavar emerge winners in The Hindu Young World Quiz

February 08, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The team of Vishnu Dev Pandey and Aakhyan Agrawal from St. Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru, and the team of Thakshak K. Shetty and Skanda J. Shetty from Little Rock School, Brahmavar, walked away with the top prize, in the junior and senior categories respectively, in the 22nd edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz here on Thursday.

In all, 378 teams took part in the event conducted at Bejai Church Hall, at Bejai in the city. There were 177 teams in the junior category and 201 in the senior category from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Junior category

The team of Rahul Jenson Pinto and Ayush Nitin Anchan from Carmel School, Moodbidri was the first runner-up, while the team of Pranav Kotekar and Dakshith B. Kodada from Mount Carmel Central School, Mangaluru, was the second runner-up, in the junior category.

The team of Ayush Nayak S. and Ojas Dinesha from Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, bagged the fourth position. While the team of Sohan and Nayan from Manipal School, Mangaluru, shared the fifth position, the team of Aadyanth and Srujan from Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, won the sixth place.

Senior category

The team of Sankeerth Bharadwaj and Vaibhav Narasimha from Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, and the team of Pradyon D.P. and Yadhunandan from Shakthi Residential School, Mangaluru, emerged as the first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively, in the senior category.

The team of Harpith P.C. and Sathya Swaroopa P. from SDM School Ashokanagara, Mangaluru, won the fourth position. Akshaj and Tanish Kamath from NITK English Medium School, Surathkal, took the fifth position and the team of Abhay Koti and Aashith M. Swamy of Sharada Vidya Nikethana Public School, Talapady, Mangaluru, was sixth.

In a closely-fought quiz in the senior category, Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, team (winner) scored 121 points, while the Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail team (first runner up) secured 113 points, and the Shakthi Residential School team (second runner up) secured 102 points.

The event, presented by the State Bank of India, was open for school students in two categories; junior (classes IV to VII) and senior (classes VII to IX).

After the preliminary written rounds, six teams in both categories qualified (based on the marks obtained in preliminaries) for the on-stage final rounds.

All the winners received trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodies from the sponsors.

Prize distribution

Jobi Jose, Deputy General Manager (B & O), State Bank of India, and Robert D’Souza, Principal, Lourdes Central School, Bejai, distributed the prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jose asked students to spend more time on reading books, newspapers to acquire more knowledge and not on using mobile phones. Fr. D’Souza congratulated The Hindu for encouraging the talent of students by organising the quiz.

V.V. Ramanan was the quiz master.

Naturo was the treat time partner and UNIBIC was the snack partner. Rasna was the beverage partner for Karnataka. Lourdes Central school was the venue partner for the event.