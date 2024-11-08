ADVERTISEMENT

St. Aloysius College wins overall championship in inter-collegiate swimming event

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 100 students from different colleges took part in the inter-collegiate swimming championship of Mangalore University on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

St. Aloysius College won the overall championship trophy in the men’s and the women’s sections of the inter-collegiate swimming championship of Mangalore University held at the international swimming pool at Yemmekere in Mangaluru on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gagan G. Prabhu and B.P. Pranam from St. Aloysius College with 89 points each were named individual champions in the men’s section. Rachana Rao from Canara College, who secured 96 points, was named individual champion in the women’s section.

Nearly 100 students from 17 colleges affiliated to Mangalore University took part in the championship, which was hosted by Dayanad Pai Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, Mangaluru. This tournament was a qualifying event for the south west zone inter-university swimming championship to be held in Chennai on December 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was formally inaugurated by Gerald Santosh D’Souza, director, Department of Physical Education, Mangalore University, and Pradeep D’Souza, deputy director, Department of Youth Services and Sports.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nearly 100 students from different colleges took part in the inter-collegiate swimming championship of Mangalore University on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Members of the men’s team of St. Aloysius College topped with 202 points, followed by Alva’s College Moodbidri (58), Sacred Hearts College Madanthyar (47), and St. Philomena’s College, Puttur (33).

In the women’s section, the St. Aloysius College team topped with 101 points, followed by Canara College (96), SDM College, Ujire (16), and School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya (11).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US