St. Aloysius College wins overall championship in inter-collegiate swimming event

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Nearly 100 students from different colleges took part in the inter-collegiate swimming championship of Mangalore University on Thursday.

St. Aloysius College won the overall championship trophy in the men’s and the women’s sections of the inter-collegiate swimming championship of Mangalore University held at the international swimming pool at Yemmekere in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Gagan G. Prabhu and B.P. Pranam from St. Aloysius College with 89 points each were named individual champions in the men’s section. Rachana Rao from Canara College, who secured 96 points, was named individual champion in the women’s section.

Nearly 100 students from 17 colleges affiliated to Mangalore University took part in the championship, which was hosted by Dayanad Pai Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, Mangaluru. This tournament was a qualifying event for the south west zone inter-university swimming championship to be held in Chennai on December 21.

The event was formally inaugurated by Gerald Santosh D’Souza, director, Department of Physical Education, Mangalore University, and Pradeep D’Souza, deputy director, Department of Youth Services and Sports.

Nearly 100 students from different colleges took part in the inter-collegiate swimming championship of Mangalore University on Thursday.

Members of the men’s team of St. Aloysius College topped with 202 points, followed by Alva’s College Moodbidri (58), Sacred Hearts College Madanthyar (47), and St. Philomena’s College, Puttur (33).

In the women’s section, the St. Aloysius College team topped with 101 points, followed by Canara College (96), SDM College, Ujire (16), and School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya (11).

