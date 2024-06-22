St. Aloysius College to offer B.Voc. courses in Sports, Therapy and Nutrition and Retail and Logistics Management

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved St. Aloysius Deemed to be University, Mangaluru, to offer two skill/job-oriented Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) courses — Sports, Therapy and Nutrition and Retail and Logistics Management — from the academic year 2024-25.

The courses will be offered under Deen Dayal Kaushal Kendra at the college.

The two are 60% practical based courses and the students have internship in every semester. The students from outside Mangaluru will have free government hostel facility and also have the opportunity to get scholarship. The classes of these courses will be conducted by qualified faculty and industry experts.

Students who have passed Class 12 examinations or equivalent from any recognised Boards of State can apply for B.Voc. programmes. There is also an opportunity to work part-time during the study period.

Upon completing B.Voc. courses, students also become eligible to pursue postgraduate studies and research, in the respective disciplines or allied fields, a release from the college said.