GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

St. Aloysius College to offer B.Voc. courses in Sports, Therapy and Nutrition and Retail and Logistics Management

Published - June 22, 2024 07:37 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved St. Aloysius Deemed to be University, Mangaluru, to offer two skill/job-oriented Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) courses — Sports, Therapy and Nutrition and Retail and Logistics Management — from the academic year 2024-25.

The courses will be offered under Deen Dayal Kaushal Kendra at the college.

The two are 60% practical based courses and the students have internship in every semester. The students from outside Mangaluru will have free government hostel facility and also have the opportunity to get scholarship. The classes of these courses will be conducted by qualified faculty and industry experts.

Students who have passed Class 12 examinations or equivalent from any recognised Boards of State can apply for B.Voc. programmes. There is also an opportunity to work part-time during the study period.

Upon completing B.Voc. courses, students also become eligible to pursue postgraduate studies and research, in the respective disciplines or allied fields, a release from the college said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.