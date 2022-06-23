St. Aloysius College introduces new courses with shift system

St. Aloysius College (Autonomous) has launched some new and innovative undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the academic year 2022-23 with shift system, according to the college principal Praveen Martis.

The curriculum has been designed to suit the aspirations of the New Education Policy with a multidisciplinary approach and driven by skill acquisition for employment prospects including project and internship based learning outcomes, he told presspersons here on Wednesday.

Keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of students from different backgrounds, the 142-year-old college has evolved a customised shift system, he said.

The morning shift starting at 7 a.m. will accommodate programmes in B.Sc. (Visual Communication), B.Sc. (Food Science and Chemistry), B.Sc. (Food Science and Biochemistry) and B.Com. (Apprenticeship/Internship embedded). Students have the opportunity to pursue internships and online/offline certificate courses, MOOCs and earn additional credits, he said. B.Voc. (Renewable Energy and Management) is the most trending vocational programme for youth charged with hand on experience and skill acquisition. The programme is offered under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra of the Union Government. The programme will commence at 12.30 pm on all working days along with other B.Voc programmes. Students of these programmes will engage in mandatory internships, the principal said.

The evening shift which commences at 4.30 pm will accommodate one batch of B.Com, B.A. (Journalism and English Major), B.A. (Journalism and Psychology), B.Voc (Software Development) and M.Com (Finance and Analytics). These batches will have the provision to work and study, will have reasonable fees and there will be fee concession for deserving students. Students from economically disadvantaged sections will have an opportunity to pursue their dreams of higher education. Students pursuing a career in CA, CS and other professions can take admission to these batches and pursue careers and studies simultaneously, the principal said.

In addition, the Department of Kannada has designed an innovative and career oriented Kannada Major course integrated with a Diploma/Postgraduate Diploma in Creative Communication. The new course has the objective of creating professionals with effective communications skills by training students in theatre and public speaking skills in specialized labs, the principal said.

A new postgraduate programme, M.Sc. (Data Science) has been introduced at the regular working hours in AIMIT Centre at Kotekar, Beeri. It is specially designed for professional training for cutting edge corporate careers, he said.