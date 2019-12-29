St. Agnes College centenary celebrations from January 3

St. Agnes College will commence the centenary celebrations by inaugurating the Mother Mary Aloysia Centenary Memorial Block on January 3.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Sister M. Jeswina A.C., principal, said the institution since its inception in 1920-21 has continued to provide education empowering women.

M. Susheela, Superior General of the Apostolic Carmel Congregation, will inaugurate the new block, while Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha will conduct the blessing and take part in the thanksgiving mass in the morning. Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya and Commissioner of Collegiate Education Anirudh Shravan will be among the guests who will participate in the function in the evening on January 3.

Sister Jeswina said the college has planned five major activities and around 100 other programmes in the centenary year. Among the activities are a trade fair to showcase works of women entrepreneurs. They will hold skill development and awareness programmes in Kuthar, Amblamogaru, Munnur, Harekala and Hosabettu villages, which have been adopted by the college. The college would host a national sports meet for students from women universities, she said.