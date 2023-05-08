SSLC results: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts fare better than last year

May 08, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts recorded a pass percentage of 89.52 and 89.49 respectively in the SSLC examination conducted this year. There is a slight improvement in the result when compared to last year where Dakshina Kannada recorded 88.08% and Udupi registered 89.47% passes.

Of the 27,170 candidates who wrote the examination in Dakshina Kannada, 24,322 passed this year. Of this, 12,517 were girls and 11,805 were boys. A total of 125 schools – 82 unaided, 35 government, eight government aided private schools – have recorded 100% result.

The Mangaluru North education block topped with 91.52% result where 4,459 students passed. Puttur Education block followed with 91.46% (4,196 students passed), Belthangady block 90.93% (3,601), Bantwal block 86.01% (4,594), Mangaluru South block 88.41% (4,308), Moodbidri block 89.85% (1,575) and Sullia Education block 89.12% (1,589 students).

As many as 25,052 students from Dakshina Kannada passed in the SSLC examination held in 2022 (88.08%), 29,315 students passed in 2021 (99.93%) and 21,669 passed out in 2020 (79.04%).

Students in Udupi perform well

In Udupi district, of the 13,633 students, 11,711 have passed. Of this, 11,595 were regular students, 98 regular repeater students, 17 private students and one private repeater student. Among those who passed, 5,902 were girls and 5,693 were boys.

The Kundapura Education block topped with 91.62% result with 2,263 students clearing the examination. Byndoor Education block followed with 90.46% (1,755), Karkala block 90.14% (2,268), Brahmavar block 88.09% (2,351), and Udupi block 87.39% (2,958).

Glad over the performance of students in SSLC 2023 examination, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction D.R. Naik said that more number of schools have recorded 100% result this year. As against 125 schools this year, 75 schools had recorded 100% result in 2022. Of the 131 students from the district who were among the top ten places this year, 107 students were from English medium and 24 students were from Kannada medium.

Mr. Naik and DDPI of Udupi K. Ganapathi commended the effort put in by teachers in preparing Class 10 students for the SSLC examination. “The preparatory classes in Udupi district were held till March 14,” Mr. Ganapathi said.