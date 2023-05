SSLC result: 131 students from Dakshina Kannada, 25 from Udupi among top 10 ten places

May 08, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 107 students from English Medium and 24 students from Kannada Medium schools from Dakshina Kannada are among top 10 places in the SSLC examination that was held in March.

Among students from the English Medium students, as many as seven students have scored 623 marks. They are B. Avaneesh from Canara High School Urwa, Mangaluru; Dominic Ronson D’souza from Maryvale High School, Kinnigoli; Pranaam N. Shetty from Alvas English Medium High School Moodbidri; A.C. Himani from Vivekananda English High School Puttur; G. Uttham from Pragathi High School Kaniyur, Puttur; S.R. Thejas from Sandeepani English Medium High School, Narimogaru, Puttur; and B. Mahathi from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School, Subrahmanya.

There are eight students who have secured 622 marks, four have secured 621 marks, nine students have secured 620 marks and 11 students have secured 619 marks.

Among the Kannada medium students, Spandana Mahantesh Muragod topped with 622 marks, followed by Sharada Satish Kankanawadi with 621 marks. Both are students of Alvas Kannada Medium High School, Moodbidri. Shivakumara Mallappa Shanthageri from St. Mary’s High School Mangaluru, Manjula Sadashiva Jamakhandi from Alvas Kannada Medium School, and Varsha Bheerappa Hunashyal from Alvas Kannada Medium School, secured 620 marks. Vivek Basavaraj Malawad from Alvas Kannada Medium School and Sinchana from Canara High School Dongarkeri Mangaluru have secured 618 and 617 marks respectively.

Udupi

Of the 25 students from Udupi district, 15 students from English Medium and 10 students are from Kannada Medium.

Among the English Medium students, Shrilahari from Sri Venkataramana English Medium High School Kundapura scored 624 marks; followed by Amulya from Government Junior College Uppunda, Chaithanya from Government High School Chithooru, Byndoor; and N.K. Ananth from Christking English Medium PU College, Karkala, who have secured 623 marks. R. Sathvik and Sumithra Bhat, both from Sri Venkataramana English Medium High School Kundapura, and Dhanya Naik from Government Junior College Karkala, have secured 622 marks.

Of the Kannada Medium students, Keshava Upadhya from Viveka Junior College Kota, secured 621 marks; followed by Sahana from Government High School, Kodikanyana, Udupi taluk, and Shobhith from Government High School, Siddapura, Kundapura taluk, who secured 618 marks. Shriya from BMPM Government High School, Durga Thellaru, Karkala Taluk, secured 617 marks, while Sahnavi from Sri Mookambika Temple High School, Areshiroor, Kundapura taluk, and Thanish Shetty from St. Lawrance Junior College, Moodubelle, Udupi taluk, secured 616 marks.