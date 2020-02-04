SSLC exam: Udupi aims for top spot in State

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has chalked out an elaborate plan to get 100% results for Udupi district in the SSLC examinations. Last year, Udupi district was in the second place in the State in the SSLC results with 89.47% passes and Hassan district had topped the State.

This year, the aim of the department is to take the crown.

There are five education blocks in Udupi district and all of them have drawn up separate programmes to improve the SSLC results.

The Karkala block has drawn up Mission 100, while the Brahmavar block has Nirekshe 2020, the Udupi block – Namma Nade Makkala Mane Kadege, the Kundapur block – Towards zero failure, and Byndoor block – Phalitamsha Nammade.

K. Sheshashayana, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), told The Hindu that teachers were visiting the homes of the parents and interacting with them. The parents had decided to switch off television sets when children were studying and also limit their use of mobile telephones.

Open book system

Ten question paper sets had been prepared and circulated to the schools and students had to answer them by looking into the books under the ‘open book system’. Those lagging behind in studies were being taught during the remedial teaching hour post school hours. Every teacher had been given charge of a group of five to six students to monitor their studies, he said.

Officers and elected representatives including Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, ZP CEO Preeti Gehlot, Block Education Officer G.S. Shashidhar and ZP members had visited the houses of students to interact with them and their parents in different parts of Karkala block on January 27 under the Mission 100 programme.

“It is not just pass percentage. The department wants more students to get above 85% marks in the SSLC exams so that the district topped in quality parameters as well. Teachers are putting their wholehearted efforts in the programme,” Mr. Sheshashayana said.

Last year, the Kundapur education block had topped in the district in SSLC results, followed by Karkala, Brahmavar, Byndoor and Udupi blocks.