SSLC exam: Teachers are now just a call away

Mangaluru:

08 May 2021 17:59 IST

In order to help class 10 students for the SSLC examination when there is restriction on movement of people, the Department of Public Instructions in Udupi district has provided the mobile phone numbers of 72 teachers to answer queries.

“On an average there are about 10 calls to each teacher in a day since the beginning of the service on May 4,” said Deputy Director of Public Instruction N.H. Nagur, who initiated the facility, which will be available till June 20 when the SSLC examination is scheduled to begin.

Mr. Nagur said though students have been asked to call between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., calls are coming throughout the day. The questions relate to aspects such as theorems and equations in Science and Mathematics. There are questions regarding the pattern of question paper. There are also calls by students expressing their anxiety about the examination and teachers are trying to ease it, he said.

While 15 teachers each are for Mathematics and Science, there are 12 teachers each for Social Science, English and Kannada subjects. There are six teachers to answer queries related to Hindi.

This new facility is in addition to monitoring of students by the school teachers. All the 13,338 students writing the examination have received model question paper set. The slow learners were being asked to focus on aspects that help in getting passing marks. Teachers have visited houses of students and solar lights have been given to houses do not have electricity connection, Mr. Nagur said.

Meanwhile, to motivate students in their preparation, Block Education Officer of Puttur from Dakshina Kannada district, C. Lokesh, has sent a video to students on WhatsApp. Apart from explaining the importance of the SSLC examination, Mr. Lokesh has given tips that will help in getting better prepared for the examination. This video is in addition to motivational letters he has sent to the class 10 students of Puttur taluk.