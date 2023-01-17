SRMIT wins ball badminton championship

January 17, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIT), Chennai, emerged the winners at the All-India Inter-University Ball Badminton Championship by winning the second semifinal league match against host Mangalore University in Uppinangady, near Mangaluru, on Tuesday.

In a closely fought match, SRMIT defeated Mangalore University by 22-35, 35-33, 35-28. The SRMIT had defeated Anna University 35-15, 35-27 in the semifinal league match held on Monday.

In the other semifinal league match held on Tuesday that was also fought hard, Andhra University defeated Anna university 22-35, 35-33, 35-23.

The host Mangalore University team was declared the runners up, while Andhra University team stood third. The Anna University was in the fourth place. Sambhashiva from Andhra University was adjudged the best attacker and Chetan from Mangalore University was adjudged the best defender. Rajith Kumar from SRMIT bagged the allrounder award.

As many as 89 teams from across the country participated in the championship conducted by the Government First Grade College, Uppinangady. The matches were held on the ground on the banks of River Netravathi since January 14.