ADVERTISEMENT

SRMIT wins ball badminton championship

January 17, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIT), Chennai, emerged the winners at the All-India Inter-University Ball Badminton Championship by winning the second semifinal league match against host Mangalore University in Uppinangady, near Mangaluru, on Tuesday.

In a closely fought match, SRMIT defeated Mangalore University by 22-35, 35-33, 35-28. The SRMIT had defeated Anna University 35-15, 35-27 in the semifinal league match held on Monday.

In the other semifinal league match held on Tuesday that was also fought hard, Andhra University defeated Anna university 22-35, 35-33, 35-23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The host Mangalore University team was declared the runners up, while Andhra University team stood third. The Anna University was in the fourth place. Sambhashiva from Andhra University was adjudged the best attacker and Chetan from Mangalore University was adjudged the best defender. Rajith Kumar from SRMIT bagged the allrounder award.

As many as 89 teams from across the country participated in the championship conducted by the Government First Grade College, Uppinangady. The matches were held on the ground on the banks of River Netravathi since January 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US