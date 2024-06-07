ADVERTISEMENT

Srinivas Medical College inks pact with NMPA to build and run multi-speciality hospital on the Port land

Published - June 07, 2024 10:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 150-bed new hospital will come up on 3 acres of Port land within two years while the concession period is for 60 years

The Hindu Bureau

Srinivas University Chancellor A. Raghavendra Rao and New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) Chairman A.V. Ramana at the signing of the agreement to build and operate a multi-speciality hospital on the Port land in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

New Mangalore Port Authority Chairman A.V. Ramana speaking in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Srinivas University Pro-Chancellor A. Srinivas Rao and NMP Hospital Chief Medical Officer Surekha N. Hoskeri after signing the agreement​ between ​Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre and the NMPA in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre and the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) signed a Concession Agreement wherein the latter operates and maintains the existing 32-bed Port hospital and builds a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital on port land here on Friday.

Srinivas University Pro-Chancellor A. Srinivas Rao and NMP Hospital Chief Medical Officer Surekha N. Hoskeri signed the agreement in the presence of University Chancellor A. Raghavendra Rao, NMPA Chairman A.V. Ramana, Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah and others.

Mr. Ramana said public-private partnerships in the helathcare sector have become essential due to India’s substantial population. Mr. Raghavendra Rao said the university intends to provide quality treatment and necessary facilities at the earliest with round the clock service.

NMPA Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts officer B.S. Vinayak Rao said facing the shortage of doctors and equipment, the NMP initially thought of running only a primary health centre at its existing hospital building. However, with the Union government encouraging PPP in the Port sector, NMPA decided to explore the same, Mr. Rao said.

University Board of Governors members A. Vijayalakshmi R. Rao, A. Mitra S. Rao, Meghana S. Rao, Samana S. Rao, Evaluation Registrar D. Srinivas Mayya, Development Registrar Ajay Kumar, Medical Superintendent David Rosario, Registrar Anil Kumar and others were present.

PPP for 60 years

Srinivas Healthcare Port Hospital Ltd., the new arm of the university formed for the purpose, would manage the existing 32-bed hospital for two year and return it to NMPA after completing the construction of 150-bed multi-speciality hospital on 3 acres of the Port land. The concessionaire would manage the new hospital for 60 years.

The institute set up in 2010 runs a medical college and medical centre at Mukka, off Surathkal. The new hospital would provide healthcare services to Port employees, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), retired personnel and their dependents as well as non-New Mangalore Port Authority patients residing within 5 km radius of the Port.

The New Mangalore Port Authority has signed a concession agreement with Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre to maintain the existing 32-bed hospital and develop a 150-bed hospital at its premises.

Srinivas University Pro-Chancellor A. Srinivas Rao and NMP Hospital Chief Medical Officer Surekha N. Hoskeri signing the agreement​ in Mangaluru on Friday.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

