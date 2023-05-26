Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma is new MD & CEO of Karnataka Bank

May 26, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Bank on Friday announced Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as its new Managing Director & CEO for a period of three years. The appointment follows M.S. Mahabaleshwara retiring after two terms of three years as MD & CEO.

A release from the bank here said the appointment is subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting or within three months from the date of assuming charge, whichever is earlier, as per SEBI regulations.

Karnataka Bank is confident that Mr. Sarma’s expertise and leadership will drive the bank towards continued growth and success.

Mr. Sarma brings nearly four decades of experience in commercial, retail and transactional banking, technology and payments. He previously held key positions at HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and Jio Payments Bank.

At HDFC, he was part of the founding management team and was involved in setting up the bank’s corporate and retail banking, treasury and capital markets infrastructure business.

At Yes Bank, he was instrumental in setting up the commercial banking infrastructure. At Jio Bank, he served as MD & CEO and was responsible for the application and coordination for approval of licence with the RBI.

Mr. Sarma was quoted as saying, “I am proud to join Karnataka Bank as the Managing Director & CEO. With over a century of trust and goodwill built by the bank, I look forward to working with all the stakeholders to further build and grow on that strong foundation.”