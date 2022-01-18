Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha ascends paryaya for fourth time in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt

Outgoing paryaya seer Sri Ishapriya Tirtha Swamiji of Adamaru Mutt with Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha Swamiji of Sri Krishnapura Mutt after a darshan of Lord Sri Krishna before the latter ascended the Sarvajna Peetha (or, Paryaya Peetha) of the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on January 18, 2022.

MANGALURU

18 January 2022 13:57 IST

The otherwise jubilant paryaya festivities was a low-key affair this year due to COVID-19

Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha Swamiji of Udupi Sri Krishnapura Mutt ascended the Sarvajna Peetha of Sri Madhwacharya thereby taking charge of the two-year paryaya of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt for the fourth time early on January 18 morning.

Outgoing paryaya seer Sri Ishapriya Tirtha Swamiji of Udupi Sri Adamaru Mutt handed over the Akshaya Patra, a symbolic gesture to continue the anna daana (free meal to devotees) at the Krishna Mutt, prior to his successor ascending the Sarvajna Peetha.

The traditional paryaya procession in Udupi town remained a low-key affair in view of the night curfew and restrictions on public gatherings following an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Udupi City Municipal Council had urged devotees to remain indoors and watch the festivities through a live telecast.

Late on January 17 night, Sri Vidyasagara took a dip in the Danda Tirtha near Kapu, a tradition being followed by seers before ascending the paryaya peetha. He then arrived at Jodukatte in Udupi early on January 18 morning to perform pooja to Kalingamardhana Krishna, the presiding deity of his Sri Krishnapura Mutt. This initiated the paryaya procession wherein Sri Vidyasagara as well as seers of other seven mutts were taken in a procession on the main roads of Udupi followed by several attractive tableaux.

After reaching Car Street, Sri Vidyasagara had a darshan of Lord Krishna through the Kanakana Kindi (Kanakadasa’s window) before visiting Chandramouleshwara and Anantheshwara temples in the vicinity. The seer performed a special pooja at Sri Madhwacharya’s abode in the Anantheshwara temple. On emerging out of the temple, he was welcomed by outgoing paryaya seer Sri Ishapriya in front of Sri Krishna Mutt.

Sri Vidyasagara took a darshan of Lord Sri Krishna again from inside the Mutt before performing another pooja to his Mutt’s presiding deity followed by pooja, along by the seer of Adamaru Mutt, at the Chandrashale.

Sri Ishapriya handed over the Akshaya Patra to his successor at the Bhojana Shala in front of the Mukhya Prana deity. Later, Sri Vidyasagara ascended the Sarvajna Peetha, said to have been occupied by Sri Madhwacharya.

The process culminated with the paryaya darbar at Rajangana in the presence of the seers of the eight mutts.