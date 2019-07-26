Mangaluru

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe leaves to Kollur

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during an interview in Colombo.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during an interview in Colombo.   | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left by road from Mangaluru International Airport to the Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur in Udupi district.

According to an official release, Mr. Wickremesinghe arrived at the airport at 8.40 a.m. He could not leave by helicopter due to heavy rain. Hence, the Sri Lanka PM left by road. Heavy police protection has been provided all along the route, the release said.

After offering prayers at the temple, Mr. Wickremesinghe would attend the Nava Chandika Yaga to be held in the temple premises. He would be in Kollur for about two hours.

