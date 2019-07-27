Mangaluru

Sri Lanka PM offers prayers at Kollur

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and his wife, Maithree Wickremesinghe, being felicitated at the Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Udupi district on Friday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and his wife, Maithree Wickremesinghe, being felicitated at the Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Udupi district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremasinghe visited the Sri Mookambika Temple here on Friday.

Mr. Wickremesinghe offered prayers at the temple and participated in the Nava Chandika Homa on the temple premises.

Due to inclement weather, Mr. Wickremesinghe arrived here by road from the international airport in Mangaluru at 11.10 a.m.

K.N. Narasimha Adiga, archak at the temple, told presspersons here that Mr. Wickremesinghe had darshan of Goddess Mookambika and offered prayers at the temple.

Later, he participated in the Nava Chandika Homa and offered Purnahuti. The Homa rituals concluded at noon.

Mr. Wickremesinghe also participated in the Maha Puja in the temple and accepted prasadam.

He offered prayers for the welfare of the people and prosperity of Sri Lanka, Mr. Adiga said.

