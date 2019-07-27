Sri Lanka PM offers prayers at Kollur

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremasinghe visited the Sri Mookambika Temple here on Friday.
Mr. Wickremesinghe offered prayers at the temple and participated in the Nava Chandika Homa on the temple premises.
Due to inclement weather, Mr. Wickremesinghe arrived here by road from the international airport in Mangaluru at 11.10 a.m.
K.N. Narasimha Adiga, archak at the temple, told presspersons here that Mr. Wickremesinghe had darshan of Goddess Mookambika and offered prayers at the temple.
Later, he participated in the Nava Chandika Homa and offered Purnahuti. The Homa rituals concluded at noon.
Mr. Wickremesinghe also participated in the Maha Puja in the temple and accepted prasadam.
He offered prayers for the welfare of the people and prosperity of Sri Lanka, Mr. Adiga said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor