Sportsmen from the coast bringing laurels to country: Soukin Shetty

While speaking about facilities and support for sportspersons in the city that helped them make a mark at the national level, national basketball player Soukin Shetty called upon mediapersons to continue reporting about sportspersons that will encourage them to scale new heights.

Inaugurating the Journalists Sports Meet at the football maidan here on Sunday, Mr. Shetty, who is ranked 1,238 by the International Basketball Federation, said all he had achieved in the field was because of support he received from his club and coach. Active involvement in sports helps in building character, he added.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde S. said it was good to see journalists take time off for sports. He recalled his own days as a part-time journalist.

District Information Officer Khader Shah also spoke on the day.

Journalists took part in competitions like 100 m and 200 m races, jumping with gunny bag, banana-eating, slow bike race and cricket. The event was organised by Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists’ Union.