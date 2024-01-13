Sports Department will retain Yemmekere international-level swimming pool under its control, says Minister

January 13, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment B. Nagendra on Saturday, January 13, said the department will not hand over the Yemmekere international-level swimming pool in Mangaluru to any other department or agency.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Nagendra said the department has decided to retain all its assets under its control across Karnataka.

Mangaluru City Corporation had provided two acres out of five acres of reclaimed Yemmekere land for the construction of the swimming pool. Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. had the pool constructed at a cost of around ₹25 crore. The MCC in its recent ordinary meeting had resolved to urge the government to hand over the pool to the civic body for its better maintenance.

Promoting athletics

Mr. Nagendra further said the department has decided to promote athletics in Dakshina Kannada district in line with its policy of one district-one sport. The department will implement the concept in all the 31 districts. He has already held discussions with officials concerned about arranging the required infrastructure, including the stadium, for promoting athletics in Dakshina Kannada, he said.

The Minister said as cricket was not in the realm of the Sports Department, the department could not develop a cricket stadium and other facilities. The department would submit a proposal to bring cricket under its ambit to the Board of Control of Cricket in India soon, he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Nagendra inaugurated the two-day 42nd State-level Masters Athletics Championship organised by the Dakshina Kannada District Masters Athletics Association and Karnataka Masters Athletics Association at the Mangala Stadium in the city.

Tribal welfare

Mr. Nagendra, who also holds the portfolio of tribal welfare department, said extensive discussions were held with regard to the welfare of Koraga and Malekudiya tribesmen in coastal Karnataka. Necessary support would be provided to them after studying the actual needs. Supply of nutritious food items, which was being done for six months a year, would now be done throughout the year. Suitable action would be taken to grant them Patta lands in consultation with respective deputy commissioners, he said.

MLC and District Congress president K. Harish Kumar, Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, and others were present.

