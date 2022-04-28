Sports and food festival for labourers near Chitrapura beach

The two-day festival to take place on April 30 and May 1

The Indian National Trade Union Congress, in association with Panambur Mogaveera Mahasabha and Dakshina Kannada Amateur Kabaddi Association, will hold ‘Shramikara Sambramada Kridakuta’ in Mogaveera Mahasabha Grounds, near Chitrapura beach, on April 30 and May 1.

Taking to reporters, INTUC Secretary Rakesh Malli said during the two-day event, there will be sports events namely volleyball, throwball, Kabaddi, Tug-of war, swimming and boat racing. In Kabaddi, around 24 men teams will participate and each team will have three guest players. There will be 12 teams of women for Kabaddi.

Mr. Malli said that 12 teams will participate in the boat racing event. There will be about 25 teams for the tug-of-war event.

Mr. Malli said that stalls providing local cuisine will operate on the two days. There will be surfing and kite demonstration. Dance competition and musical night will also be held in the evenings of April 30 and May 1.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar will participate in the event on the evening of April 30. N.M. Adyanthaya, the former Member of Governing Body of International Labour Organisation, will preside over the May day celebrations on May 1.