ADVERTISEMENT

Sports and cultural meet of urban local bodies, panchayat raj institutions in Mangaluru on March 2

February 25, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A sports and cultural meet of elected representatives and employees of urban local bodies and panchayat raj institutions of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be held in the playground of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management at Adyar in Mangaluru on March 2, according to Manjunath Bhandary, MLC.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, he said that between 5,000 and 6,000 persons are expected to participate in the ‘Hombelaku’ meet. There will be individual and group competitions separately for men and women in sports and cultural programmes. Those interested to participate will have to register by February 28.

The organising committee has Speaker U.T. Khader, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary and Mr. Bhandary as honorary presidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that MLAs and MLCs of the twin districts will also take part in the meet. An attractive parade will be taken out before the commencement of the meet which will be organised by Grama Swaraj Trust and different local bodies.

The meet has been organised to make the employees and elected representatives to refresh by participating in different activities, he said adding that there will be prizes for winners.

The Hombelaku poster was released on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US