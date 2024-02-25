GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sports and cultural meet of urban local bodies, panchayat raj institutions in Mangaluru on March 2

February 25, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A sports and cultural meet of elected representatives and employees of urban local bodies and panchayat raj institutions of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be held in the playground of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management at Adyar in Mangaluru on March 2, according to Manjunath Bhandary, MLC.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, he said that between 5,000 and 6,000 persons are expected to participate in the ‘Hombelaku’ meet. There will be individual and group competitions separately for men and women in sports and cultural programmes. Those interested to participate will have to register by February 28.

The organising committee has Speaker U.T. Khader, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary and Mr. Bhandary as honorary presidents.

He said that MLAs and MLCs of the twin districts will also take part in the meet. An attractive parade will be taken out before the commencement of the meet which will be organised by Grama Swaraj Trust and different local bodies.

The meet has been organised to make the employees and elected representatives to refresh by participating in different activities, he said adding that there will be prizes for winners.

The Hombelaku poster was released on the occasion.

