Sports activities exhibit one’s inner strength: Shashi Kumar

City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar speaking after inaugurating the Annual Sports Meet of Excellent Educational Institutions in Moodbidri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Saturday said sports activities were not mere exhibition of one’s strength, but visualisation of one’s inner powers.

Inaugurating the annual sports meet at the Excellent Educational Institutions at Kallabettu in Moodbidri near here, Mr. Kumar said there would be amalgamation of body, words and mind in any sports event. Physical exercise for body, focus on mental concentration and inspiration for words were needed for any sports activity.

One has to follow the rules with sportsman spirit where principles were followed while participating in sports activities, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister Abhayachandra Jain said participation in any sports activities was a must for everyone. Sports grounds would become the launch pad to strengthen the body and mind for protecting and building the nation.

The body was a conductor for creating a strong mind, said Excellent Chairman Yuvaraj Jain and added everyone should inculcate sportsman spirit to develop virtues in life.

Mr. Kumar was felicitated on the occasion. Excellent Secretary Rashmitha Jain, Head Master Shivaprakash Bhat and others were present. While over 2,000 students conducted the march-past, National sportsman Likhith Jain lit the Sports Lamp.