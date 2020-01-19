Spiritual leaders show path of contentment: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that people can find contentment if they only followed the path shown by gurus or spiritual leaders.

She was giving the felicitation address at the public Paryaya Durbar function held at Rajangana here.

Lauding the contribution of the Ashta Mutts, Ms. Sitharaman said that these mutts had not just given the message of bhakti or devotion but also promoted the oneness of India. It was these gurus which had told the people to follow the right path and exhorted them to do their duty.

It was essential that people follow the path shown by the gurus, she said.

Commending Ishapriya Tirtha Swami for promoting environment protection, Ms. Sitharaman said that the seer was focusing on reducing the use of plastic during his two-year Paryaya period. This showed that it was not just the government but also the spiritual leaders who worked for the good of the society, he said.

Highlighting the importance of the Paryaya system, Ms. Sitharaman delved into the history of the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple.

She said that the exponent of Dwaita philosopy, Sri Madhwacharya had helped rescued a boat in distress near Malpe and found the idol of Lord Krishna in a lump of ‘gopichandan’ which he installed at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in 1278. He then established the eight mutts or ‘Ashta Mutts’ and ordained seers for each of them to worship Lord Krishna in 1298. The Paryayas then lasted for two months each.

It was the seer, Sri Vadiraja, who converted the two-month Paryaya to a two-year Paryaya in 1522 and this tradition was being followed to this day. This heritage was not just historical but also took people back to their roots, Ms. Sitharaman said.

In his felicitation address, M. Veerappa Moily, former Chief Minister, said that Sri Madhwacharya gave spiritual constitution to the country.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, P.B. Acharya, former Governor of Nagaland, Shobha Karandlaje, MP, Raghupati Bhat, MLA, were present.