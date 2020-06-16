‘Spend first two minutes of online classes on cleanliness’

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Monday asked schools and colleges to spend the first two minutes of online classes to show videos about the need to maintain the premises around houses clean and prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

This was among the steps proposed by Ms. Rupesh during the meeting on dengue and malaria prevention here. With widespread rain in Dakshina Kannada, Ms. Rupesh said, cases of malaria were being reported in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Bantwal talukas. Officials were asked to intensify source reduction activity and prevent the spread of infection to other parts of the district.

More attention should be given to clear fresh water collection around anganwadis and schools. Steps should be taken to prevent mosquito breeding in buildings under construction. Guppy fish that eat mosquito larvae should be let into open water tanks, fountains and other large fresh water deposits.

Local bodies were asked to ensure smooth flow of water in roadside drains.

Laboratories and hospitals were asked to immediately report cases of dengue to the office of the District Health and Family Welfare Officer.