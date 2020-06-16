‘Spend first two minutes of online classes on cleanliness’

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Monday asked schools and colleges to spend the first two minutes of online classes to show videos about the need to maintain the premises around houses clean and prevent breeding of mosquitoes.
This was among the steps proposed by Ms. Rupesh during the meeting on dengue and malaria prevention here. With widespread rain in Dakshina Kannada, Ms. Rupesh said, cases of malaria were being reported in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Bantwal talukas. Officials were asked to intensify source reduction activity and prevent the spread of infection to other parts of the district.
More attention should be given to clear fresh water collection around anganwadis and schools. Steps should be taken to prevent mosquito breeding in buildings under construction. Guppy fish that eat mosquito larvae should be let into open water tanks, fountains and other large fresh water deposits.
Local bodies were asked to ensure smooth flow of water in roadside drains.
Laboratories and hospitals were asked to immediately report cases of dengue to the office of the District Health and Family Welfare Officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath